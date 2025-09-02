Exercise Agile Spartan 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force loadmasters with the 40th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron secure an incoming pallet onto a C-130 Hercules during Exercise Agile Spartan within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 29, 2025. Airmen deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility maintain readiness for rapid transition to major combat operations and seamless integration with Coalition forces to effectively defend the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)