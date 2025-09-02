U.S. Air Force loadmasters with the 40th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron guide an incoming pallet onto a C-130 Hercules during Exercise Agile Spartan within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 29, 2025. Airmen deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility maintain readiness for rapid transition to major combat operations and seamless integration with Coalition forces to effectively defend the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 01:39
|Photo ID:
|9298637
|VIRIN:
|250829-F-MC101-1033
|Resolution:
|2626x1753
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Agile Spartan 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.