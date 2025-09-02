Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Agile Spartan 2025 [Image 5 of 8]

    Exercise Agile Spartan 2025

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force loadmasters with the 40th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron guide an incoming pallet onto a C-130 Hercules during Exercise Agile Spartan within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 29, 2025. Airmen deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility maintain readiness for rapid transition to major combat operations and seamless integration with Coalition forces to effectively defend the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 01:39
    Photo ID: 9298637
    VIRIN: 250829-F-MC101-1033
    Resolution: 2626x1753
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Agile Spartan 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    Agile Spartan
    Agile Spartan 2025
    Deployment

