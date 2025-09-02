Exercise Agile Spartan 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Bilal Temsah, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing operations force protection chief, looks out from a C-130 Hercules in preparation for takeoff during Exercise Agile Spartan within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 29, 2025. Airmen deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility maintain round-the-clock operations to ensure swift, decisive responses to emerging threats alongside Coalition partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)