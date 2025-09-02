Exercise Agile Spartan 2025

A U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules taxis on the flight line after participating in Agile Spartan within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 29, 2025. The versatile airframe supports missions ranging from airdropping troops and equipment to aeromedical evacuation and disaster relief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 01:39
|Photo ID:
|9298633
|VIRIN:
|250829-F-NI494-3095
|Resolution:
|5839x3885
|Size:
|4.89 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
