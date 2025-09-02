Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Agile Spartan 2025 [Image 3 of 8]

    Exercise Agile Spartan 2025

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules taxis on the flight line after participating in Agile Spartan within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 29, 2025. The versatile airframe supports missions ranging from airdropping troops and equipment to aeromedical evacuation and disaster relief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 01:39
    Photo ID: 9298633
    VIRIN: 250829-F-NI494-3095
    Resolution: 5839x3885
    Size: 4.89 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Exercise Agile Spartan 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    Agile Spartan
    Agile Spartan 2025
    Deployment

