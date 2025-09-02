Exercise Agile Spartan 2025

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to multiple units across the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing prepare to unload a C-130 Hercules after participating in Agile Spartan within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 29, 2025. The C-130’s can carry oversized cargo, including helicopters, armored vehicles and heavy equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)
|08.29.2025
|09.08.2025 01:39
|9298632
|250829-F-NI494-3168
|6048x4024
|4.81 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|2
|0
