Exercise Agile Spartan 2025

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to multiple units across the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing offload a C-130 Hercules after participating in Agile Spartan within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 29, 2025. Capable of airdropping loads up to 42,000 pounds, the aircraft remains a critical tool for delivering combat power and humanitarian aid worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)