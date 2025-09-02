Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anthem Road Band visits the 386th AEW [Image 7 of 7]

    Anthem Road Band visits the 386th AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.30.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Pierre Chambion, middle, 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron commander, and 1st Lt. Lauren Patterson, right, 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron clinical nurse, perform with Valerie Ojeda, Anthem Road Band lead singer, in a lip-sync battle during an Anthem Road Band performance within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 30, 2025. The band incorporates audience participation into its shows through dance contests and lip-sync battles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    386 AEW
    Military Band
    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    Deployment
    Morale Welfare and Recreation

