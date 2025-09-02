Anthem Road Band visits the 386th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Pierre Chambion, middle, 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron commander, and 1st Lt. Lauren Patterson, right, 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron clinical nurse, perform with Valerie Ojeda, Anthem Road Band lead singer, in a lip-sync battle during an Anthem Road Band performance within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 30, 2025. The band incorporates audience participation into its shows through dance contests and lip-sync battles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)