Anthem Road Band visits the 386th AEW

The Anthem Road Band performs for audience members assigned to and associated with the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 30, 2025. The Anthem Road Band is a pop, rock and dance tribute band who performs hits from the 1960s through current Top 40 charts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)