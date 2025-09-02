Anthem Road Band visits the 386th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing prepare to compete in a dance-off during the Anthem Road Band performance within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 30, 2025. The band incorporates audience participation into its shows through dance contests and lip-sync battles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)