Participants assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing prepare to compete in a dance-off during the Anthem Road Band performance within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 30, 2025. The band incorporates audience participation into its shows through dance contests and lip-sync battles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 01:25
|Photo ID:
|9298621
|VIRIN:
|250830-F-MC101-1706
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, Anthem Road Band visits the 386th AEW [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.