Anthem Road Band visits the 386th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Valerie Ojeda, Anthem Road Band lead singer, sings during a live show within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 30, 2025. The Anthem Road Band is a pop, rock and dance tribute band who performs hits from the 1960s through current Top 40 charts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)