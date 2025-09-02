Anthem Road Band visits the 386th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Anthem Road Band performs for audience members assigned to and associated with the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 30, 2025. The band visited the 386th AEW through the 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation program to boost morale and show appreciation for deployed Airmen through live music. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)