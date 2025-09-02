USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Security Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250905-N-HJ896-1402 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 5, 2025) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jeff Lipto, from Fort Walton Beach, Florida, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), sprays oleoresin capsicum (OC) during the Between the Lifelines OC level one training course in the ship’s hangar bay in the North Pacific Ocean, Sept. 5. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy Cocoro Mullins)