    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Security Training [Image 5 of 6]

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amy Mullins 

    250905-N-HJ896-1402 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 5, 2025) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jeff Lipto, from Fort Walton Beach, Florida, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), sprays oleoresin capsicum (OC) during the Between the Lifelines OC level one training course in the ship’s hangar bay in the North Pacific Ocean, Sept. 5. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy Cocoro Mullins)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 00:28
    Photo ID: 9298596
    VIRIN: 250905-N-HJ896-1402
    Resolution: 3959x2639
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Security Training [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Amy Mullins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

