USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Security Training

250905-N-HJ896-1169 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 5, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) participate in Between the Lifelines oleoresin capsicum (OC) level one training course in the ship’s hangar bay in the North Pacific Ocean, Sept. 5. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy Cocoro Mullins)