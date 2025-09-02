Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Craft Action Team Exercise [Image 8 of 14]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Craft Action Team Exercise

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250905-N-FC892-1514 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 5, 2025) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Morgan, left, from Knoxville, Tennessee assigned to the forward deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), fires an M2HB machine gun during a small craft action team exercise in the North Pacific Ocean, Sept. 5. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 00:16
    Photo ID: 9298582
    VIRIN: 250905-N-FC892-1514
    Resolution: 5339x3224
    Size: 7.43 MB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    M240B
    AO
    .50 Cal
    GM
    USS America (LHA 6)
    SCATT

