USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Craft Action Team Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250905-N-FC892-1426 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 5, 2025) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Evin Santana, from Miami assigned to the forward deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), loads an M2HB machine gun during a small craft action team exercise in the North Pacific Ocean, Sept. 5. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)