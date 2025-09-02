Date Taken: 09.03.2025 Date Posted: 09.07.2025 19:19 Photo ID: 9298464 VIRIN: 250903-A-A4479-1001 Resolution: 3038x3797 Size: 1.55 MB Location: CAMP CARROLL, KR

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, SFC Johnathan Tedtaotao, Senior Enlisted Advisor, Army Field Support Battalion-Northeast Asia, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.