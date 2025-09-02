192nd Wing Family Day 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Nino Rosado, 192nd Maintenance Group first sergeant participates in the dunk contest during 2025 Family Day, Sept. 7, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA. Family Day is held annually to allow VaANG members and their families to come together, celebrate community, and have time to enjoy fun and relaxation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Eugene Silvers)