    Army Reserve CW2 Christine Stanley is revolutionizing military food service one medal at a time [Image 3 of 3]

    Army Reserve CW2 Christine Stanley is revolutionizing military food service one medal at a time

    UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Then-U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christine Vallee (center) celebrates her birthday with fellow Soldiers while deployed overseas. Stanley, now a Chief Warrant Officer 2, continues to serve in the U.S. Army Reserve and represents the service in national-level culinary competitions. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 15:59
    Photo ID: 9298204
    VIRIN: 250904-A-TN729-1003
    Resolution: 1080x1369
    Size: 238.69 KB
    Location: US
    Culinary Specialist

    Food Service Technician

    Logistics

    culinary
    364th ESC
    79th TSC
    Logistics
    Sustainment
    Army Reserve

