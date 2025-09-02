Then-U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christine Vallee (center) celebrates her birthday with fellow Soldiers while deployed overseas. Stanley, now a Chief Warrant Officer 2, continues to serve in the U.S. Army Reserve and represents the service in national-level culinary competitions. (Courtesy photo)
This work, Army Reserve CW2 Christine Stanley is revolutionizing military food service one medal at a time [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Reserve CW2 Christine Stanley is revolutionizing military food service one medal at a time
Culinary Specialist
Food Service Technician
Logistics