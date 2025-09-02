U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Christine Stanley carefully plates a dessert during a culinary competition. Stanley represented the U.S. Army Culinary Team in the competition, showcasing her skill, precision, and creativity in the culinary arts. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2025 15:59
|Photo ID:
|9298202
|VIRIN:
|250904-A-TN729-1002
|Resolution:
|1366x1366
|Size:
|167.1 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve CW2 Christine Stanley is revolutionizing military food service one medal at a time [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ India Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Reserve CW2 Christine Stanley is revolutionizing military food service one medal at a time
Culinary Specialist
Food Service Technician
Logistics