    Army Reserve CW2 Christine Stanley is revolutionizing military food service one medal at a time [Image 1 of 3]

    Army Reserve CW2 Christine Stanley is revolutionizing military food service one medal at a time

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Maj. India Hunter 

    364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Christine Stanley put the finishing touches on the 117th U.S. Army Reserve birthday cake during a celebratory unit event in Boston, Massachusetts, April 23, 2025. The cake featured patriotic designs, including an American bald eagle and a Revolutionary War-era Soldier, symbolizing the Army Reserve’s proud heritage. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 15:59
    Culinary Specialist

    Food Service Technician

    Logistics

    TAGS

    Culinary
    364th ESC
    79th TSC
    Logistics
    Sustainment
    Transportation
    Army Reserve

