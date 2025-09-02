Army Reserve CW2 Christine Stanley is revolutionizing military food service one medal at a time

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Christine Stanley put the finishing touches on the 117th U.S. Army Reserve birthday cake during a celebratory unit event in Boston, Massachusetts, April 23, 2025. The cake featured patriotic designs, including an American bald eagle and a Revolutionary War-era Soldier, symbolizing the Army Reserve’s proud heritage. (Courtesy Photo)