2025 Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show

A Blue Angels F/A-18E Super Hornet of the U.S. Navy’s Flight Demonstration Squadron darts across a cloud-covered sky during the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show Sept. 7, 2025, at Pease Air National Guard Base in Newington, N.H. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)