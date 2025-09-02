Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    300th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command [Image 13 of 13]

    300th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command

    GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Berry 

    300th Sustainment Brigade

    Jacqulin Karn, Out-going Commander Col. Jacob Karn’s wife, is given the customary red roses to honor her support and dedication to the unit and her husband during his time as commander of the 300th Sustainment Brigade during the 300th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command ceremony in Grand Prairie, Texas. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Berry)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 11:18
    Photo ID: 9297779
    VIRIN: 250906-A-TX905-1004
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 11 MB
    Location: GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 300th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command [Image 13 of 13], by SFC John Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

