Jacqulin Karn, Out-going Commander Col. Jacob Karn’s wife, is given the customary red roses to honor her support and dedication to the unit and her husband during his time as commander of the 300th Sustainment Brigade during the 300th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command ceremony in Grand Prairie, Texas. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Berry)