The 109th Maintenance Group commander, Lt. Col. James Vendetti, was promoted to the rank of colonel during a ceremony July 22 at Stratton Air National Guard Base with Col. Steven Slosek, commander of the 109th Airlift Wing, presiding over the ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2025 11:11
|Photo ID:
|9297766
|VIRIN:
|250722-Z-YD502-9464
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|11.44 MB
|Location:
|SCHENECTADY, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. James Vendetti promoted to Colonel at 109th Airlift Wing [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Jamie Spaulding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
