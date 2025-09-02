Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. James Vendetti promoted to Colonel at 109th Airlift Wing [Image 6 of 6]

    Lt. Col. James Vendetti promoted to Colonel at 109th Airlift Wing

    SCHENECTADY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jamie Spaulding 

    109th Air Wing

    The 109th Maintenance Group commander, Lt. Col. James Vendetti, was promoted to the rank of colonel during a ceremony July 22 at Stratton Air National Guard Base with Col. Steven Slosek, commander of the 109th Airlift Wing, presiding over the ceremony.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 11:11
    Photo ID: 9297766
    VIRIN: 250722-Z-YD502-9464
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 11.44 MB
    Location: SCHENECTADY, NEW YORK, US
    by MSgt Jamie Spaulding

    NYANG
    NYNG
    109AW

