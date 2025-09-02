1/2CR Establish Command Post at Saber Junction 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment establish a new command post location in the mountainous terrain at the Joint Multinational Training Center (JMRC) Hohenfels, Germany September 6th, 2025. Units across the 2nd Cavalry Regiment positioned themselves in defensive positions to prepare engagement areas to repel enemy attacks. Saber Junction 25 ensures that the 2nd Cavalry Regiment and allied forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland)