    1/2CR Establish Command Post at Saber Junction 25 [Image 2 of 9]

    1/2CR Establish Command Post at Saber Junction 25

    GERMANY

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment establish a new command post location in the mountainous terrain at the Joint Multinational Training Center (JMRC) Hohenfels, Germany September 6th, 2025. Units across the 2nd Cavalry Regiment positioned themselves in defensive positions to prepare engagement areas to repel enemy attacks. Saber Junction 25 ensures that the 2nd Cavalry Regiment and allied forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 08:28
    Photo ID: 9297549
    VIRIN: 250904-A-FG761-4205
    Resolution: 4688x3739
    Size: 10.76 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1/2CR Establish Command Post at Saber Junction 25 [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ Brian Sutherland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2CR
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO

