    Defensive Vehicle Operations at Saber Junction 25 [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Defensive Vehicle Operations at Saber Junction 25

    GERMANY

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    An M1126 Stryker vehicle and a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) from the 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment position themselves to defend against enemy forces at the Joint Multinational Training Center (JMRC) Hohenfels, Germany September 6th, 2025. NATO and 2nd Cavalry Regiment units prepared defensive positions to create engagement areas to repel enemy vehicle attacks. Saber Junction 25 ensures that the 2nd Cavalry Regiment and allied forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 08:24
    Photo ID: 9297525
    VIRIN: 250904-A-FG761-8230
    Resolution: 4714x3144
    Size: 14.02 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defensive Vehicle Operations at Saber Junction 25 [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Brian Sutherland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Saber Strike
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    #Traintowin

