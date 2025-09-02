Defensive Vehicle Operations at Saber Junction 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An M1126 Stryker vehicle and a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) from the 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment position themselves to defend against enemy forces at the Joint Multinational Training Center (JMRC) Hohenfels, Germany September 6th, 2025. NATO and 2nd Cavalry Regiment units prepared defensive positions to create engagement areas to repel enemy vehicle attacks. Saber Junction 25 ensures that the 2nd Cavalry Regiment and allied forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland)