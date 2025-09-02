Military parachutists from the U.S., Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Italy, the U.K., Kyrgyzstan, Yemen, Greece, India, Cyprus, Jordan, and South Africa participate in the BRIGHT STAR 2025 Airborne Jump event at the Pyramids of Giza, Sept. 6, 2025. EXERCISE BRIGHT STAR 2025 increases the ability of collective military partners to operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improving readiness, responsiveness, and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2025 05:52
|Photo ID:
|9297492
|VIRIN:
|250906-Z-DP681-1468
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|EG
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BRIGHT STAR 25: Military Free Fall over The Great Pyramids of Giza [Image 21 of 21], by SSG Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.