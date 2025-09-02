BRIGHT STAR 25: Military Free Fall over The Great Pyramids of Giza

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military parachutists from the U.S., Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Italy, the U.K., Kyrgyzstan, Yemen, Greece, India, Cyprus, Jordan, and South Africa participate in the BRIGHT STAR 2025 Airborne Jump event at the Pyramids of Giza, Sept. 6, 2025. EXERCISE BRIGHT STAR 2025 increases the ability of collective military partners to operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improving readiness, responsiveness, and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza)