BRIGHT STAR 25: Military Free Fall over The Great Pyramids of Giza

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 1-143rd Infantry Regiment secures his parachute after participating in a BRIGHT STAR 2025 Airborne Jump event at the Pyramids of Giza, Sept. 6, 2025. EXERCISE BRIGHT STAR 2025 increases the ability of collective military partners to operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improving readiness, responsiveness, and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza)
