    BRIGHT STAR 25: Military Free Fall over The Great Pyramids of Giza [Image 7 of 21]

    BRIGHT STAR 25: Military Free Fall over The Great Pyramids of Giza

    EGYPT

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza 

    Headquarters, 42nd Infantry Division

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 1-143rd Infantry Regiment secures his parachute after participating in a BRIGHT STAR 2025 Airborne Jump event at the Pyramids of Giza, Sept. 6, 2025. EXERCISE BRIGHT STAR 2025 increases the ability of collective military partners to operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improving readiness, responsiveness, and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 05:52
    Photo ID: 9297483
    VIRIN: 250906-Z-DP681-1162
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: EG
    TAGS

    Egypt
    Multinational partners
    Pyramids of Giza
    Airborne
    CENTCOM
    BRIGHTSTAR 2025

