    BRIGHT STAR 25: Military Free Fall over The Great Pyramids of Giza [Image 6 of 21]

    BRIGHT STAR 25: Military Free Fall over The Great Pyramids of Giza

    EGYPT

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza 

    Headquarters, 42nd Infantry Division

    U.S. Maj. Gen. Jasper Jeffers, Commander of Special Operations Command Central, sits with foreign military leaders at a multinational airborne jump event at the Pyramids of Giza, Sept. 6, 2025. EXERCISE BRIGHT STAR 2025 increases the ability of collective military partners to operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improving readiness, responsiveness, and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza)

    TAGS

    Egypt
    Multinational partners
    Pyramids of Giza
    Airborne
    CENTCOM
    BRIGHTSTAR 2025

