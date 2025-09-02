USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) hosts Navy League

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Members of the Honolulu Council of the Navy League pose together in front of USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) after taking a tour aboard the ship, Sept. 6, 2025. The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer hosted the tour as part of the Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific shipboard tour program, which provides local civic and school groups the opportunity to visit U.S. Navy ships and learn about the important role these ships conduct to maintain readiness and ensure national security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford)