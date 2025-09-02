USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) hosts Navy League visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Lt. Quincy Lamp, USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) operations officer, originally from Moville, Iowa, provides a tour of his ship for members of the Honolulu Council of the Navy League, Sept. 6, 2025. The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer hosted the tour as part of the Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific shipboard tour program, which provides local civic and school groups the opportunity to visit U.S. Navy ships and learn about the important role these ships conduct to maintain readiness and ensure national security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford)