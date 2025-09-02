Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saber Junction 25

    Saber Junction 25

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Donovon Lynch 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Squadron 2nd Cavalry Regiment engage simulated enemy forces during Saber Junction 25 at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), Germany, Sept. 6, 2025.

    Saber Junction 25 combines a U.S. Army brigade as the primary training audience with a multinational division higher command and constructed brigades, as well as key enablers from 14 Allied and Partner nations.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Donovon Lynch)

