Vermont Remembers Run 2025

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Vermont National Guard, begin the Vermont Remembers Run at Camp Johnson, Colchester, Vermont, September 6, 2025. The Vermont Remembers run brings together community and national guard members annually to honor those we lost in the tragic events of September 11, 2001. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Brooks)