Vermont National Guard Welcomes Public to Air Base

Graphic showcasing the event map for the Vermont National Guard Open House on Sept. 7, 2025 at the Vermont Air National Guard Base in South Burlington, Vermont. This free public event showcases military aircraft, ground vehicles, demonstrations, and interactive STEM experiences. Featuring live performances, educational exhibits, a job and education fair, children’s activities, and food vendors, it’s a family-friendly celebration of community and national service.