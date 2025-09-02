Almost there

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Cohen, left, a multi-agency augmentation specialist and Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Whitehead, the land component commander’s aide-de-camp, both with Joint Force Headquarters, District of Columbia National Guard, move garbage cans during an area beautification assignment in Washington D.C., Sep. 4, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D. C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D. C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katlynn Pickle)