Almost there

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Cohen, left, a multi-agency augmentation specialist and Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Whitehead, the land component commander’s aide-de-camp, both with Joint Force Headquarters, District of Columbia National Guard, move garbage cans during an area beautification assignment in Washington D.C., Sep. 4, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D. C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D. C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katlynn Pickle)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2025 09:53
|Photo ID:
|9297020
|VIRIN:
|250904-Z-KP987-1046
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
