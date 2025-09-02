Spread out

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Joint Force Headquarters, District of Columbia National Guard, walk through Oxon Run Park in search of more trash in support of Task Force Beautification Washington D.C., Sep. 4, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D. C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D. C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katlynn Pickle)