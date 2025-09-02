Spread out

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Katlynn Pickle 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Joint Force Headquarters, District of Columbia National Guard, walk through Oxon Run Park in search of more trash in support of Task Force Beautification Washington D.C., Sep. 4, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D. C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D. C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katlynn Pickle)

