94th Airlift Wing Airmen Assist Aeromedical Evacuation training during REFORPAC

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 94th Airlift Wing and 733rd Air Mobility Squadron load medical training equipment prior to takeoff at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 18, 2025. The Airmen are supporting exercise Resolute Forces Pacific, part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities making a stronger, more lethal deterrent force. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with Allies and partners, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Miles Wilson)