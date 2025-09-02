94th Airlift Wing Airmen Assist Aeromedical Evacuation training during REFORPAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas Woodall, a 700th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, conducts inspections of the interior of a C-130H Hercules following take-off during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 18, 2025. R`EFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities making a stronger, more lethal deterrent force. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with Allies and partners, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Miles Wilson)