Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    94th Airlift Wing Airmen Assist Aeromedical Evacuation training during REFORPAC [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    94th Airlift Wing Airmen Assist Aeromedical Evacuation training during REFORPAC

    YAKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Miles Wilson 

    94th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas Woodall, a 700th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, conducts inspections of the interior of a C-130H Hercules following take-off during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 18, 2025. R`EFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities making a stronger, more lethal deterrent force. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with Allies and partners, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Miles Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.06.2025 09:01
    Photo ID: 9296999
    VIRIN: 250717-F-NN480-1083
    Resolution: 3416x4783
    Size: 533.9 KB
    Location: YAKOTA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 94th Airlift Wing Airmen Assist Aeromedical Evacuation training during REFORPAC [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    94th Airlift Wing Airmen Assist Aeromedical Evacuation training during REFORPAC
    94th Airlift Wing Airmen Assist Aeromedical Evacuation training during REFORPAC
    94th Airlift Wing Airmen Assist Aeromedical Evacuation training during REFORPAC
    94th Airlift Wing Airmen Assist Aeromedical Evacuation training during REFORPAC
    94th Airlift Wing Airmen Assist Aeromedical Evacuation training during REFORPAC
    94th Airlift Wing Airmen Assist Aeromedical Evacuation training during REFORPAC
    94th Airlift Wing Airmen Assist Aeromedical Evacuation training during REFORPAC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW
    94th Airlift Wing
    94 AW
    Japan
    Yokota Air Base,DLE 2025,REFORPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download