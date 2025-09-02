Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point holds memorial ceremonies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Caroline Howard, a pilot assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, renders a salute to a statue memorializing the four fallen helicopter crew members of the CG-6505 during a ceremony at the air station, Sept. 4, 2025. The crew of the CG-6505, an HH-65 Dolphin Helicopter, perished after a mishap during a rescue basket hoist training mission on Sept. 4, 2008, and were honored by Air Station Barbers Point members during a workout, a formal ceremony and a paddle out. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets)