    Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point holds memorial ceremonies [Image 5 of 5]

    Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point holds memorial ceremonies

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets 

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District

    U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Caroline Howard, a pilot assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, renders a salute to a statue memorializing the four fallen helicopter crew members of the CG-6505 during a ceremony at the air station, Sept. 4, 2025. The crew of the CG-6505, an HH-65 Dolphin Helicopter, perished after a mishap during a rescue basket hoist training mission on Sept. 4, 2008, and were honored by Air Station Barbers Point members during a workout, a formal ceremony and a paddle out. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 18:57
    Photo ID: 9296667
    VIRIN: 250904-G-BQ071-1030
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point
    CG-6505
    Hawaii
    USCG

