Armor of Light hosts 16th annual Marine Corps Ball Gown Giveaway at Camp Pendleton

The 16th annual Marine Corps Ball Gown Giveaway banner displayed at the Pub 1795 event center at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 5, 2025. The annual event is hosted by volunteers with the Armor of Light, in coordination with the Marine Corps Installations West Chaplain’s office, who gather dresses, shoes, purses and accessories to provide free gowns and seamstress services for service members of their spouses to wear at the Marine Corps Birthday Ball. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ruby Centeno)