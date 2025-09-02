Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Armor of Light hosts 16th annual Marine Corps Ball Gown Giveaway at Camp Pendleton [Image 6 of 6]

    Armor of Light hosts 16th annual Marine Corps Ball Gown Giveaway at Camp Pendleton

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ruby Centeno 

    1st Marine Division

    The 16th annual Marine Corps Ball Gown Giveaway banner displayed at the Pub 1795 event center at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 5, 2025. The annual event is hosted by volunteers with the Armor of Light, in coordination with the Marine Corps Installations West Chaplain’s office, who gather dresses, shoes, purses and accessories to provide free gowns and seamstress services for service members of their spouses to wear at the Marine Corps Birthday Ball. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ruby Centeno)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 18:57
    Photo ID: 9296599
    VIRIN: 250905-M-ND041-1001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 15.42 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Armor of Light hosts 16th annual Marine Corps Ball Gown Giveaway at Camp Pendleton [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Ruby Centeno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Giveaway
    Dresses
    Armor of Light
    USMC Ball
    Camp Pendleton
    Spouses

