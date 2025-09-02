CNGB visits JTF-DC troops

U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, visits with National Guard Soldiers supporting Joint Task Force-District of Columbia in Washington, D.C., Aug. 31, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
|08.31.2025
|09.05.2025 11:22
|9294919
|250831-Z-EZ983-1001
|2048x1536
|2.05 MB
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|0
|0
