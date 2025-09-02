Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNGB visits JTF-DC troops

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CNGB visits JTF-DC troops

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, visits with National Guard Soldiers supporting Joint Task Force-District of Columbia in Washington, D.C., Aug. 31, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 11:22
    Photo ID: 9294919
    VIRIN: 250831-Z-EZ983-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNGB visits JTF-DC troops, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    DCSafe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download