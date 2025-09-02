Swedish officers visit 42nd Infantry Division

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Swedish Army Lt. Col. Fredrik Mansson, the chief of operations for the Swedish 1st Division Headquarters, speaks with officer of the New York National Guard's 42nd Infantry Division during the division’s Warfighter exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania on Feb. 3, 2025. Mansson and other Swedish leaders were visiting the exercise to learn from the New York Guardsmen. From Sept. 16-23, 2025, New York National Guard operations experts will be in Sweden helping Mansson and their other Swedish counterparts conduct their first ever division-level command post exercise.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Grace Nechanicky, 42nd Inf. Div. public affairs)