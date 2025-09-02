Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swedish officers visit 42nd Infantry Division

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    New York National Guard

    Swedish Army Lt. Col. Fredrik Mansson, the chief of operations for the Swedish 1st Division Headquarters, speaks with officer of the New York National Guard's 42nd Infantry Division during the division’s Warfighter exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania on Feb. 3, 2025. Mansson and other Swedish leaders were visiting the exercise to learn from the New York Guardsmen. From Sept. 16-23, 2025, New York National Guard operations experts will be in Sweden helping Mansson and their other Swedish counterparts conduct their first ever division-level command post exercise.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Grace Nechanicky, 42nd Inf. Div. public affairs)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 11:24
    Photo ID: 9294904
    VIRIN: 250203-Z-PL215-1025
    Resolution: 5830x4480
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NY National Guard operations experts help Sweden with first ever division level command post exercise

    Kingdom of Sweden (Sweden)

    State Partnership Program
    42nd Infantry Division
    Warfighter
    NYNG
    Swedish Army

