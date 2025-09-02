OPMED team joins DOD partners to preview Navy’s newest expeditionary fast transport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A multiservice contingent of military and Department of Defense civilian medical experts gathers inside the mission bay during a tour of the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport USNS Cody (T-EPF 14), Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Virginia, Aug. 28, 2025. The Defense Health Agency’s Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office partners with stakeholders from across the U.S. military to develop, acquire, and field medical devices, treatments, and frontline care solutions for military medical providers in the joint force. The Cody, part of the Military Sealift Command, is the U.S. Navy’s newest EPF, specially designed to support Expeditionary Medical Unit Role 2 forward resuscitative care during military operations across the globe. (Defense Health Agency photo by T. T. Parish/Released)