    OPMED team joins DOD partners to preview Navy’s newest expeditionary fast transport [Image 10 of 24]

    OPMED team joins DOD partners to preview Navy’s newest expeditionary fast transport

    JOINT EXPEDITIONARY BASE LITTLE CREEK-FORT STORY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    Operational Medical Systems

    A multiservice contingent of military and Department of Defense civilian medical experts gathers inside the mission bay during a tour of the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport USNS Cody (T-EPF 14), Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Virginia, Aug. 28, 2025. The Defense Health Agency’s Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office partners with stakeholders from across the U.S. military to develop, acquire, and field medical devices, treatments, and frontline care solutions for military medical providers in the joint force. The Cody, part of the Military Sealift Command, is the U.S. Navy’s newest EPF, specially designed to support Expeditionary Medical Unit Role 2 forward resuscitative care during military operations across the globe. (Defense Health Agency photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 09:47
    Photo ID: 9294767
    VIRIN: 250828-O-PJ332-1293
    Resolution: 2861x1907
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: JOINT EXPEDITIONARY BASE LITTLE CREEK-FORT STORY, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    Joint Force
    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story
    Medical Development
    OPMED
    Operational Medical Systems
    Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport USNS Cody (T-EPF 14)

