Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st FW helping agencies reintegrate deployment returnees [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31st FW helping agencies reintegrate deployment returnees

    AVIANO, ITALY

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Mission Support Group unload luggage from an aircraft that returned members assigned to the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron from deployment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 25, 2025. All six squadrons from the 31st Mission Support Group came together to help the deployment returnees reintegrate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 04:52
    Photo ID: 9294587
    VIRIN: 250826-F-MC941-1021
    Resolution: 5727x3891
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: AVIANO, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st FW helping agencies reintegrate deployment returnees [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st FW helping agencies reintegrate deployment returnees
    31st FW helping agencies reintegrate deployment returnees
    31st FW helping agencies reintegrate deployment returnees
    31st FW helping agencies reintegrate deployment returnees

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FSS
    CPTS
    WSA
    helping agencies
    redeployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download