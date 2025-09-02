U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Mission Support Group unload luggage from an aircraft that returned members assigned to the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron from deployment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 25, 2025. All six squadrons from the 31st Mission Support Group came together to help the deployment returnees reintegrate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 04:52
|Photo ID:
|9294586
|VIRIN:
|250826-F-MC941-1020
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st FW helping agencies reintegrate deployment returnees [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.