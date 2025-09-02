31st FW helping agencies reintegrate deployment returnees

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman AnJanae Pittman, 31st Force Support Squadron force management technician, unloads luggage from an aircraft that returned members assigned to the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron from deployment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 25, 2025. All six squadrons from the 31st Mission Support Group came together to help the deployment returnees reintegrate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)