2CR Establishes Security Positions at Saber Junction 25

Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) from the 2nd Calvary Regiment sit camouflaged at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany, September 4th, 2025. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment conducted screening operations and established hidden observation positions during the initial stages of the exercise. Saber Junction 25 ensures that the 2nd Cavalry Regiment and allied forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Shenicquia Fulton)