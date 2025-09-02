2CR Establishes Security Positions at Saber Junction 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Mitchell Borchandt, from the Headquarter and Headquarters Troop, 2nd Cavalry Regiment secures a radio antenna to their JLTV vehicle at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany, September 4th, 2025. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment conducted screening operations and established hidden observation positions during the initial stages of the exercise. Saber Junction 25 ensures that the 2nd Cavalry Regiment and allied forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities.(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Shenicquia Fulton)