West Virginia National Guard soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia assist local woman in distress

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Army Pfc. Alex Burns, Spc. Youssef Elsekhily and Col. James Reese, West Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia coordinate with local park police to assist a local woman who approached them in distress in downtown Washington, D.C., Aug. 27, 2025. All three West Virginia Guard personnel remained calm, promptly calling local park police to inform them of the situation. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work, and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ari Shuemake)