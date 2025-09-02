Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Virginia National Guard soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia assist local woman in distress

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ariana Shuemake 

    Joint Force Headquarters - West Virginia National Guard

    From left, U.S. Army Pfc. Alex Burns, Spc. Youssef Elsekhily and Col. James Reese, West Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia coordinate with local park police to assist a local woman who approached them in distress in downtown Washington, D.C., Aug. 27, 2025. All three West Virginia Guard personnel remained calm, promptly calling local park police to inform them of the situation. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work, and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ari Shuemake)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 23:30
    Photo ID: 9294419
    VIRIN: 250827-Z-QC446-1448
    Resolution: 3606x2404
    Size: 4.73 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, West Virginia National Guard soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia assist local woman in distress, by SFC Ariana Shuemake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCNG, WVNG

